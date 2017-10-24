Manchester United Transfer News: Ander Herrera-to-Barcelona Rumours Dismissed

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Barcelona are reported to have no interest in Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera despite speculation linking them to the player.

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph suggested during the summer that Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde is a big fan of the Spain international. However, according to Sport (h/t Sport Witness) there is no real interest from the La Liga side in Herrera.

In the report, it’s noted that the 28-year-old "will not wear the azul­gra­na" and there is "nothing further from reality" than the links.

Additionally, it's made clear in the report that Barca’s top and only midfield target remains Philippe Coutinho. The Liverpool star handed in a transfer request last summer amid interest from the Blaugrana, but the Premier League side were not willing to do a deal with the Catalan giants ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, Herrera took some time to establish himself at Old Trafford. But he’s now a fan favourite, with 2016-17 his best campaign in a United shirt; he was key in the team clinching the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League trophies.

During the season, journalist Liam Canning praised the influence of the midfielder and called for him to be given the captain’s armband at Old Trafford:

Those qualities have bristled in Herrera whenever he’s taken to the field in the red-and-white strip, and it's why he was installed as vice-captain behind Michael Carrick in the summer after Wayne Rooney’s departure.

Herrera is a classic case of a player adored by his own supporters and disliked by others. The midfielder does his utmost to eke out every possible advantage he can on a football pitch, and he doesn’t mind in indulging in some underhand tactics as a result.

But he’s a fine footballer, too. Herrera is tenacious in the tackle, unrelenting in his work rate and a calm distributor as well.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

This season has seen him moved in and out of the side, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini ahead of him in the pecking order at times. Additionally, with the former and latter injured as of late, Herrera hasn’t struck up much of a partnership with Matic nor impressed as an individual, per Bleacher Report’s Rob Blanchette:

Barcelona are well-stocked with midfield options and especially players who can offer a box-to-box presence similar to Herrera.

Paulinho was drafted in during the summer amid much ridicule, though the Brazilian has had an impressive start to life at the Camp Nou. Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes are all other players capable of doing a similar job.

It appears there’s no interest from Barcelona in the midfielder, though. Herrera now must focus on securing his spot in the United first team again amid serious competition at the hub of the side.