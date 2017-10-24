Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs to Move for Donny van de Beek in Latest Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started negotiations with Ajax over a possible deal for midfielder Donny van de Beek.

According to De Telegraaf via Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Calciomercato.com), Spurs have been in touch about a transfer as they seek to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Van de Beek has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in European football with his excellent displays this season, per the report. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been tipped as possible suitors for the 20-year-old.

The Netherlands under-21 international has impressed in the Eredivisie so far this term, starting nine games. In those appearances he has grabbed one goal and one assist, but it's his all-round game that has been most eye-catching.

Tasked with helping to fill the void left by Davy Klaassen, who joined Everton in the summer, the youngster has relished the responsibility. He has helped control matches for the Amsterdam giants with his passing ability, spatial awareness and willingness to get stuck into tackles.

These numbers from the Scouted Football Twitter account sum up the kind of impact Van de Beek is capable of having on a game:

Like a lot of Ajax academy graduates, there is so much to admire about the way in which the midfielder acquits himself.

He is rarely overwhelmed in possession and given this campaign is his first as a regular starter for the team, his decision-making is already refined.

As we can see here courtesy of the AjaxDaily Youth Twitter account, having spent so long with Ajax, he clearly has a great affinity with the club too:

It's not a shock to see sides as illustrious as Tottenham, Barcelona and Bayern linked with Van de Beek, as the attributes are there to propel him to the top of the game.

Ajax are no longer in a position to keep hold of their star men, either. There was much excitement about the team that made its way to the final of the UEFA Europa League last season, though Klaassen moved on along with Davinson Sanchez, who was snapped up by Spurs.

While both players appeared ready to chance their hand elsewhere, you sense it is too early for Van de Beek to do the same, as exciting as it would be for him to learn under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

Having worked his way up through Ajax's academy setup, he will be relishing the opportunity of playing every week for the team. A full season as a regular for Marcel Keizer's side would only aid his development, whereas a January transfer would potentially disrupt it.