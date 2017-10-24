Liverpool Transfer News: PSG Linked with Philippe Coutinho in Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly remain interested in signing Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and have asked the Brazilian's agent, Kia Joorabchian, not to listen to offers from rival suitors Barcelona.

According to Joaquim Piera of Spanish outlet Sport (via Sky Sports), PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique met with Joorabchian in London on Monday to lodge the French club's interest and ask him to ignore Barcelona's advances.

Football writer Tariq Panja posted an image of the pair meeting on Twitter:

Coutinho was the subject of three bids from Barcelona in the summer, including one worth up to €130 million (£119 million), per the Guardian's Andy Hunter.

Liverpool rejected the Catalan giants' advances, and Coutinho, 25, remained at Anfield, where he has continued to show his value to the club.

However, links to the Camp Nou have not disappeared, and recent reports indicated Liverpool could be prepared to sell Coutinho to Barca in January, per Mundo Deportivo (via MailOnline's James Dutton).

PSG are seemingly eager to hijack the move and snap up Coutinho for themselves to join an attack that already includes Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

They have the funds to table a persuasive offer for the former Inter Milan man—see the £200 million they splashed out on Neymar in the summer.

PSG can also offer Coutinho a much greater chance of winning major silverware than he has at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds lie ninth in the Premier League table at the moment following Sunday's 4-1 humbling by Tottenham Hotspur.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 after an unbeaten start to the new season and, unlike Liverpool, boast the quality to go deep in the UEFA Champions League and perhaps even win it.