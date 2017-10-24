Manchester United and Arsenal Reportedly Consider Marco Reus Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United are both reportedly keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus.

According to SportBILD (h/t Daniel Cutts of The Sun), the two sides are keen on the Germany international, who has been sidelined since May with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

It's added that Reus' contract situation has piqued the interest of a number of clubs. The 28-year-old has yet to pen an extension at the Westfalenstadion, with his current deal set to expire in 2018. However, Dortmund are confident he will agree a new contract.

Reus has long been linked with an exit from the Bundesliga side, having shone for the club since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

While the likes of Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ilkay Gundogan all made lucrative moves elsewhere after successful spells with BVB, Reus has remained at the club. However, in recent seasons we've not seen enough of the talented German, as he's consistently been absent due to injury problems.

Reus missed both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 UEFA European Championship due to injury issues.

The forward has barely been seen in Dortmund colours either. This season he has yet to feature, whereas in the previous campaign he started just 16 Bundesliga games for the club. It's meant former boss Thomas Tuchel and current manager Peter Bosz have had to build a team without Reus in mind.

The man himself revealed recently how frustrating it has been for him having to spend time on the sidelines:

Typically a player with such a poor injury record wouldn't command so much interest from big clubs. But there'll always be a temptation with Reus, as he's so productive when fit.

He is one of a few players in the world who marries supreme speed, wonderful technical ability and superb decision-making. He brings an exhilarating and incisive edge to the Dortmund side.

Given he'd potentially be available for a cut-price sum at the end of the campaign, perhaps he'd still be worth the gamble for managers such as Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. As noted by Squawka Football, a fit Reus is a productive option:

For a player who has been far from durable in recent years, the Premier League would be a big challenge.

With that in mind, it'd be a surprise to see either of the Premier League sides make an approach in the near future, especially with the forward poised to miss the majority of the 2017-18 season.