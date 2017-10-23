Twitter Reacts as Ben Simmons Records 1st Triple-Double in 76ers Win

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons needed just four games to notch the first triple-double of his NBA career.

Simmons, who had double-doubles in each of his first three starts, posted 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the 76ers' 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. NBA TV shared highlights from his performance:

B/R Mag's Tom Haberstroh, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo and NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark put the triple-double in perspective:

ESPN.com's Zach Lowe thought some of Simmons' contributions didn't show up in the box score:

ESPN.com's Bobby Marks said the 21-year-old showed a level of maturity that belied his youth:

Here's how others reacted to Simmons' triple-double:

After Monday night, Simmons is averaging 17.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Even diehard Sixers fans likely didn't expect him to make this kind of impact already. Simmons hasn't missed a beat after he sat out all of last season with a right foot injury.

Simmons still has some flaws to iron out in his game. He has misfired on both of his three-point attempts, and he's shooting 61.5 percent from the charity stripe after hitting five of his six free throws Monday night.

While he's unlikely to ever be a consistent shooter from the perimeter, Simmons' three-point game should improve the longer he's in the NBA. Far more important is the fact he's displaying the defensive versatility and playmaking skills he showcased in college.

The 2017-18 season may be less than a week old, but Simmons has positioned himself as the early favorite for Rookie of the Year.

