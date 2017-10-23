Twitter Reacts as Ben Simmons Records 1st Triple-Double in 76ers Win

Twitter Reacts as Ben Simmons Records 1st Triple-Double in 76ers WinOctober 23, 2017
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons needed just four games to notch the first triple-double of his NBA career.
Simmons, who had double-doubles in each of his first three starts, posted 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the 76ers' 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. NBA TV shared highlights from his performance:
NBA TV @NBATV
.@BenSimmons25 records his first triple-double and his fourth-straight double-double! 📊 21 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists https://t.co/8IleDT5hqK2017-10-24 01:32:21
B/R Mag's Tom Haberstroh, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo and NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark put the triple-double in perspective:
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Ben Simmons just tallied a triple-double in his *4th* game. For reference, LeBron didn’t get his first until January of his second season.2017-10-24 01:30:12
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
LeBron the youngest player to record a triple-double — 20 years, 20 days old. Ben Simmons just did it at 21 years, three months, three days2017-10-24 01:25:56
John Clark NBCPhilly @JClarkNBCS
List of NBA players in history with double doubles first 4 games of career 😳 🏀Oscar Robertson 🏀Ben Simmons #Sixers https://t.co/gnYxfvfzQk2017-10-24 01:33:14
ESPN.com's Zach Lowe thought some of Simmons' contributions didn't show up in the box score:
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Ben Simmons is reeeeaaallllly good, even beyond the obvious stuff. Under control on defense, good balance/footwork when engaged.2017-10-24 01:36:34
ESPN.com's Bobby Marks said the 21-year-old showed a level of maturity that belied his youth:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Watching Ben Simmons and you would think that he has been in the NBA for 3-4 years. 1 assist away from a triple double.2017-10-24 01:13:25
Here's how others reacted to Simmons' triple-double:
max @MaxRappaport
I honestly don’t know if Ben Simmons is that far behind Embiid is a prospect, and I never thought I’d say that2017-10-24 01:39:56
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
This is weird, but I kinda feel like just how absurd Ben Simmons has been in his first four games has kind of gone under the radar.2017-10-24 00:50:55
Dan Devine @YourManDevine
Well, Ben Simmons is already making the LeBron-style cross-court pass to create wide open corner 3s.2017-10-24 01:06:47
Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton
Everyone in the Eagles press box talking about how Ben Simmons got a triple-double tonight.2017-10-24 01:23:07
Ron Jaworski @jawsespn
Just heard about @BenSimmons25 and @JoelEmbiid 👏🏼 #TrusttheProcess2017-10-24 01:38:46
After Monday night, Simmons is averaging 17.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Even diehard Sixers fans likely didn't expect him to make this kind of impact already. Simmons hasn't missed a beat after he sat out all of last season with a right foot injury.
Simmons still has some flaws to iron out in his game. He has misfired on both of his three-point attempts, and he's shooting 61.5 percent from the charity stripe after hitting five of his six free throws Monday night.
While he's unlikely to ever be a consistent shooter from the perimeter, Simmons' three-point game should improve the longer he's in the NBA. Far more important is the fact he's displaying the defensive versatility and playmaking skills he showcased in college.
The 2017-18 season may be less than a week old, but Simmons has positioned himself as the early favorite for Rookie of the Year.
