Lakers News: Metta World Peace Hired as Coach for LA's G League Team

    Metta World Peace has joined the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate, as a player development coach, the team announced Monday.

    World Peace appeared in 358 regular-season games in his two stints with the Lakers. The 37-year-old helped Los Angeles win an NBA title in 2010.  

    In an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina in December 2015, World Peace said he'd "definitely have an interest in coaching" when his playing career ended.

    World Peace received a strong endorsement from former teammate Kobe Bryant, who told Medina, "He'd be a good coach. He's extremely intelligent and communicates very well and is not afraid to hold guys accountable."

    Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who coached World Peace for two-and-a-half seasons with the Indiana Pacers, described the 2004 All-Star as a "a guy that loves helping people" and added World Peace "has an unbelievable passion for the game," per Medina.

    World Peace will work under Coby Karl on the South Bay Lakers' staff. Karl, the son of legendary head coach George Karl, is entering his second season with the G League team, which was 34-16 in the regular season last year before losing to the Rio Grande Vipers in the first round of the playoffs.

