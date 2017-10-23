Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors: Knicks, Clippers, Blazers, Nuggets Interested

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns reportedly aren't lacking for suitors as they shop starting point guard Eric Bledsoe around the league.

Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto reported Monday the Denver Nuggets have shown interest in Bledsoe, with Emmanuel Mudiay and Kenneth Faried potentially part of the package going to the Suns.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have thrown their name into the hat, while the New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Milwaukee Bucks are in the mix as well. Sam Amico of Amico Hoops reported the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers are also among the possible contenders for Bledsoe.

It's likely only a matter of time before Bledsoe changes teams.

The 27-year-old appeared to tweet about his discontent in Phoenix when he wrote Sunday, "I Dont wanna be here":

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported the Suns sent Bledsoe home on Monday, and general manager Ryan McDonough told reporters the eight-year veteran "won't be with us going forward," per Fox Sports Arizona:

The frenzy to acquire Bledsoe is understandable. Despite the fact he has battled injuries for much of his NBA career, he's still averaging 18.8 points and 6.0 assists per game since joining the Suns in 2013 and becoming a regular starter.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale ranked Bledsoe as the 10th-best point guard in the NBA entering this season.

The messy nature of Bledsoe's seemingly inevitable divorce from Phoenix also does little to help the Suns' negotiating position. McDonough can't exactly paint Bledsoe as an integral member of the team going forward when he has publicly said Phoenix is moving on.

Compare McDonough's comments to those of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert regarding Kyrie Irving this past summer. Despite Irving's trade request becoming public knowledge, Gilbert maintained in July the Cavs expected him to show up at training camp and suit up for the team.

Cleveland ultimately received Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick—a very good haul—after trading Irving to the Boston Celtics.

The Suns are unlikely to be so lucky when the time comes to finalize a Bledsoe trade.

