Marcin Gortat: John Wall Will 'Torture' Lonzo Ball During Game vs. Lakers

Patrick Beverley already made it a point to target Lonzo Ball opening night. Now it appears the Los Angeles Lakers guard is facing "torture" at the hand of John Wall.

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat laid down the warning Monday morning in response to a tweet in which LaVar Ball said his son would not be losing twice in the same week:

LaVar Ball's antics have made his son a clear target of veteran NBA players. Beverley made a point to check him hard and often during the Clippers' season-opening win over the Lakers, and he even appeared to bark in the elder Ball's direction during the game.

"Yeah, you shut the motherf--ker down," LaVar Ball told ESPN after the opener. "And your check still ain't going to go no higher than what it is. Yeah, you shut him down. OK ... Who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year and nobody said nothing about him. Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo's name is attached to it."

Lonzo responded to a poor showing against Beverley with a near-triple double against the Phoenix Suns but once again struggled Sunday night. He made just three of his 13 shots as part of an eight-point, eight-rebound, 13-assist effort against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers went on an extended run with Ball on the bench and lost by 24 points when he was on the floor.

Gortat went on to say LaVar Ball will "kill" his son one day.

The Wizards and Lakers play Wednesday night in Los Angeles.