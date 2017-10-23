Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Avoids Suspension for Apparent Kick of Roosevelt Nix

Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Avoids Suspension for Apparent Kick of Roosevelt NixOctober 23, 2017
Vontaze Burfict has been disciplined quite a bit by the league throughout his career, but he will apparently avoid another suspension after his questionable play against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker was on his back and appeared to kick his opponent, Roosevelt Nix, at the end of a Week 7 play. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the incident will be reviewed by the league but there will not be a suspension.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
