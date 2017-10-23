    Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Avoids Suspension for Apparent Kick of Roosevelt Nix

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) shoves Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble (85) to the ground as he attempts to get up after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Steelers won 29-14. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Vontaze Burfict has been disciplined quite a bit by the league throughout his career, but he will apparently avoid another suspension after his questionable play against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday.

    The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker was on his back and appeared to kick his opponent, Roosevelt Nix, at the end of a Week 7 play. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the incident will be reviewed by the league but there will not be a suspension.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

