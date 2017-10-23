Manchester United Transfer News: Carlos Soler Denial, Sam Johnstone Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia have denied Manchester United have made an approach for talented midfielder Carlos Soler.

Speaking to Super Deporte (h/t Metro), a spokesperson for Los Che dismissed the links between the 20-year-old and the Red Devils.

When asked about reported talks with United for the player, the club official said: "We have no discussions with anyone for any player in the team."

Mike McGrath of The Sun On Sunday reported United manager Jose Mourinho wants Soler, and the Premier League club had begun discussions over a £30 million switch to Old Trafford. The young Spaniard reportedly has a £75 million release clause in his deal, but Valencia will "accept a cash offer" for the burgeoning talent.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Soler has starred for Valencia during their blistering start to the new campaign, with the club sitting second in La Liga after nine matches.

The midfielder has not missed a league game this term, scoring once and providing four assists, according to WhoScored.com.

Soler has featured as a winger this season, and United have struggled to add creativity to their wide positions.

OptaJose highlighted the player's contribution:

In other United news, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could have featured on his last squad for the Red Devils after loan club Aston Villa admitted they want to permanently sign the 24-year-old.

Per Alex Harris of the Daily Express, Villa manager Steve Bruce proclaimed he would like the stopper to turn his back on his career at Old Trafford.

Bruce said: "We will do everything in our power to get him here permanently. He is going to find it difficult at United to break through because of what they have got so we are hopeful."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Johnstone is yet to make his full debut for United, operating as understudy to David De Gea and Sergio Romero.

The player's reputation has been strong since progressing through United's academy, and he has kept five clean sheets during his 13 league appearances for Villa this season, per Squawka.

Johnstone is a Premier League goalkeeper in the making, and his time at Villa will shape his future over the next year.

The Preston-born talent is a fine shot-stopper, and his years training with De Gea have seen him become one of England's most promising 'keepers.