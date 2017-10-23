Eric Bledsoe Reportedly Sent Home Amid Suns Trade Request Rumors, Out vs. Kings

Eric Bledsoe Reportedly Sent Home Amid Suns Trade Request Rumors, Out vs. KingsOctober 23, 2017
A day after apparently making a public trade request via Twitter, Eric Bledsoe has been sent home by the Phoenix Suns.
Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Bledsoe met with team officials Monday morning and will not play against the Sacramento Kings. It is unclear whether the team suspended Bledsoe or if it was a mutually agreed upon decision.
Bledsoe tweeted, "I don't wanna be here" on Sunday afternoon, sending social media into an uproar over what looked like a blatant trade request. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, Bledsoe's former teammate, took it as such and implored him to come back to the team.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
