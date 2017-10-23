    Jim McElwain Says He's Received Death Threats Amid Florida's 3-3 Start to Season

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jim McElwain is seen on the field at the start of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
    Scott Halleran/Getty Images

    Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain told reporters on Monday that he and his family have received death threats during the team's 3-3 start to the 2017 season, according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel

    "Lot of angry people out there," he noted, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

    OnlyGators.com provided McElwain's full comments on the matter:

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Notre Dame Joins Playoff Conversation but Difficult Road Is Ahead

      George Schroeder
      via USA TODAY
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Games That'll Have Biggest Impact on CFB Playoff

      Greg Wallace
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Saquon Barkley Is the Clear Heisman Trophy Favorite

      PennLive.com
      via PennLive.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      By the Numbers Look at Big 12 Action on Saturday

      Diehards
      via Diehards