Jim McElwain Says He's Received Death Threats Amid Florida's 3-3 Start to Season

Jim McElwain Says He's Received Death Threats Amid Florida's 3-3 Start to SeasonOctober 23, 2017
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain told reporters on Monday that he and his family have received death threats during the team's 3-3 start to the 2017 season, according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.
"Lot of angry people out there," he noted, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.
OnlyGators.com provided McElwain's full comments on the matter:
Only Gators .com @onlygators
Florida #Gators coach Jim McElwain on fans threatening players, sending death threats to coaches' families and the American landscape now. https://t.co/ZZ3J74fiQU2017-10-23 16:19:03
