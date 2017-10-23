Barcelona Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Scouted Again Amid Latest Rumours

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez reportedly attended Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 drubbing of Liverpool on Sunday to cast an eye over playmaker Christian Eriksen.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato), he was also at Wembley to scout centre-back Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Dele Alli as Barca make plans to spend the remainder of the €222 million they received for Neymar in the summer.

Fernandez also watched Eriksen, 25, play for Spurs against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last week at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Sport.

Barca reportedly view Denmark international Eriksen as an alternative target to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, Sport added.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was subject to a €130 million (£116.7 million) bid from the Blaugrana in the summer and continues to be linked with the Camp Nou giants, per Andy Hunter in the Guardian.

But Liverpool have proved to be resistant to Barca's interest in Coutinho, and the Spanish club may need to move to another target as they look to buy a new playmaker.

Eriksen could be an ideal alternative. He and Coutinho are both similarly effective for their current sides, per WhoScored:

Indeed, in their Premier League careers each have played 143 times in the English top flight and Eriksen has a better return than Coutinho in terms of direct contribution to goals scored.

The Danish star has contributed 34 goals and 40 assists, while Coutinho has 36 goals and 30 assists, per WhoScored.

Like Liverpool with Coutinho, though, Spurs are unlikely to be willing to let Eriksen go, even for a huge transfer fee.

He has played a crucial part in Tottenham's improvement under manager Mauricio Pochettino and will remain key to the side as they go in search of their first major silverware since 2008's League Cup triumph.