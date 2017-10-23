Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Scouted Amid Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez and scout Urbano Ortega watched Philippe Coutinho during Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Sport reported the club "took another step towards signing Coutinho" and shared a photo of the Barca pair at Gatwick airport:

According to Marca's Xavi Hernandez, the Brazilian is expected to be at the centre of any recruitment efforts Barcelona make in January, and manager Ernesto Valverde said the club "are open to strengthening the team in the winter market."



However, Hernandez added that because of the team's excellent start to the season, "their thinking at the moment is that there isn't a need to move heaven and earth to sign him in the winter."

The Blaugrana have scored 26 goals and conceded just three in nine La Liga matches this season and are yet to lose in the Spanish top flight or the UEFA Champions League, in which they recorded a memorable 3-0 win over Juventus.

Their efforts contrast sharply with Liverpool's. Sunday's humiliation at Wembley Stadium ensured an unwanted record for the Reds, per OptaJoe:

Liverpool are now 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Manchester United and Spurs look set to finish in the top three along with the Sky Blues.

While the Reds are only three points behind Chelsea and Arsenal, it seems highly unlikely they will overcome both sides to finish in the remaining top-four spot, barring a dramatic improvement in their defensive capability.

Liverpool writer Dharma Bhagalia would not be surprised if Coutinho opted to leave as a result of the club's struggles:

The Brazil international has had a strong start to the campaign, contributing four goals and three assists, but for all his talent, the Reds seem likely to fall short in the Premier League while going deep in the Champions League knockout stages also appears implausible given their struggles at the back.

The 25-year-old may not tolerate the inability to challenge for top honours much longer, so he would potentially welcome any offers from Barcelona.

Barca may be wise to wait until next summer before attempting to sign him, though, if their good form continues in the meantime.

Hernandez reported the playmaker is likely to be less costly in the summer than January, and he would be ineligible for the Champions League in the second half of the season if he did move in the winter.