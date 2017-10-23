Mario Balotelli Talks Real Madrid and Barcelona, Reveals Juventus Link

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has said he "wouldn't cry" if he received a call from Barcelona but indicated his preferred club out of Spain's big two is Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old Italian also revealed he held talks with Juventus before joining AC Milan when he left Manchester City in 2013, per Marca: "I like Real Madrid, but if Barcelona called me I wouldn't cry. First I talked to Juventus but then I decided to sign for Milan. I was a fan of the Rossoneri and [club vice-chairman Adriano] Galliani was there, with whom I get along."

Nice are currently 14th in Ligue 1 after losing six of their opening 10 matches, including their last three on the bounce.

It is a hugely disappointing run of form for Les Aiglons, who finished third in the French top flight last term.

Balotelli top-scored for the club in 2016-17, netting 15 goals in 23 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

His own form has been impressive again in the new campaign, as he has scored five league goals in as many starts.

But Balotelli's contract expires at the end of the season and Nice may struggle to keep hold of him unless the club's form improves considerably.

It does not seem overly likely Real or Barca would make a move for Balotelli.

He is currently in fine form, but he has historically been a frustratingly variable and temperamental player, both on and off the pitch.

Given Barca and Real can attract the brightest and best talent from across the globe, it would be a shock were either to move for Balotelli with his history of courting controversy.