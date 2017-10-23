Neymar and Unai Emery Talk Red Card, Fan Treatment After Marseille-PSG Draw

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar said he "could have had lunch" with the objects thrown at him during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw with Marseille on Sunday, in which the Brazilian scored and was sent off at the Stade Velodrome.

Edinson Cavani saved PSG a point with a stoppage-time free-kick after Neymar saw red in the 87th minute for a second yellow card.



The former Barcelona man said he was not provoked into the late challenge on Lucas Ocampos but did complain about objects thrown at him from the crowd while he was taking a corner, per Sport:

"The supporters threw all sorts of objects at me. I could have had lunch. There were baguettes, orange juice, Coca-Cola ... it was exaggerated. That is not football. Regardless of whether it's here or in the Copa Libertadores, this is not football. It's not the way to go. It's the same as going to a restaurant and hitting the chef with a knife and fork.

"It didn't wind me up. I was calm. If I'd been wound up, I wouldn't be here with you now. I would be on the bus. I have seen worse things in football and no one has been sent off. I take responsibility for my error, but I didn't lose my temper. We have to be prepared, given the opposition are going to try everything against us."

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

PSG manager Unai Emery backed his star man and criticised the referee on the night, Ruddy Buquet, for not better controlling the Marseille players.

Per MailOnline's Adam Shergold, the former Sevilla boss called for better protection for star players who may be provoked:

"We are a little disappointed about the sending off because he was fouled a lot throughout the match. I think the referee also needs to think well. We must protect the players. The yellow card, I think it's not fair to Neymar. He's a player who wants to play, but if every game he is provoked...[there will be] aggression. I think it's a job to protect the important players in both teams."



After Monaco's win over Caen on Saturday, PSG's lead at the top of Ligue 1 has now been cut to four points following the stalemate in Le Classique.

Cavani's fantastic equaliser and Neymar's 33rd-minute strike saw PSG come from behind twice following Luiz Gustavo's 16th-minute opener and Florian Thauvin's close-range finish 12 minutes from time.

Next up for Emery's side is a home clash against struggling Nice on Friday.