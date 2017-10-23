Manchester United to Offer Jose Mourinho New Five-Year Deal Amid PSG Links

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly still planning to offer manager Jose Mourinho a new five-year contract worth £65 million amid recent rumours linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Goal's Kris Voakes, PSG could move for Mourinho, but United remain keen to sign him to a new deal after less than a year-and-a-half in the top job at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese and his advisors will be presented with terms "in the next few weeks" worth £250,000 per week as United look to tie Mourinho down for the long term, added Voakes.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss penned a three-year contract to 2019 when he succeeded Louis van Gaal as United boss in 2016.

Despite being successful in his previous roles Mourinho has never completed more than three full seasons in a single spell in charge of a club.

The 54-year-old recently revealed to TF1's Telefoot programme (via Voakes) that he has ambitions in management beyond United: "The only thing I can say is that I am still a coach with worries, with ambitions and with the desire to do new things. And I don't believe...no, I'm sure that I won't end my career at United."

He also praised PSG as "something special" in the same interview, sparking rumours he could move to the Parc des Princes.

But Mourinho later clarified he was "not leaving for PSG," and United look set to try to tie him down to a longer deal, per Voakes.

United began the 2017-18 season in fine fashion but have dropped five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 0-0 draw with Liverpool and Saturday's shock 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

They are ahead of third-placed Tottenham Hotspur only on goal difference and arguably face a must-win clash at home to the north London outfit in the league this coming weekend.