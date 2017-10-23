Kylian Mbappe Wins 2017 Golden Boy Award: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has won the 2017 Golden Boy award for the best player under the age of 21 in Europe.

The Frenchman was confirmed as the winner by Tuttosport (via The Sun's John Hutchinson), which runs the award, on Monday following a breakthrough year in which the 18-year-old helped Monaco win Ligue 1.