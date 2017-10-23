    Kylian Mbappe Wins 2017 Golden Boy Award: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 22: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Paris Saint Germain at Stade Velodrome on October 22, 2017 in Marseille, (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has won the 2017 Golden Boy award for the best player under the age of 21 in Europe. 

    The Frenchman was confirmed as the winner by Tuttosport (via The Sun's John Hutchinson), which runs the award, on Monday following a breakthrough year in which the 18-year-old helped Monaco win Ligue 1. 

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

