Kylian Mbappe Wins 2017 Golden Boy Award: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Kylian Mbappe Wins 2017 Golden Boy Award: Latest Details, Comments and ReactionOctober 23, 2017
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has won the 2017 Golden Boy award for the best player under the age of 21 in Europe.
The Frenchman was confirmed as the winner by Tuttosport (via The Sun's John Hutchinson), which runs the award, on Monday following a breakthrough year in which the 18-year-old helped Monaco win Ligue 1.
