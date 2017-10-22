Clippers' Milos Teodosic Reportedly Out Indefinitely Due to Foot Injury

Clippers' Milos Teodosic Reportedly Out Indefinitely Due to Foot InjuryOctober 22, 2017
The Los Angeles Clippers announced Sunday that point guard Milos Teodosic is out indefinitely after he suffered a plantar fascia injury in his left foot during the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Phoenix Suns.
The New York Times' Marc Stein relayed the Clippers' official release:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers' official ANNOUNCEMENT on injured guard Milos Teodosic (out indefinitely with a foot injury) ... https://t.co/UZb1gOM9AY2017-10-22 22:47:28
Teodosic, who signed a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Clippers in July, started each of the team's first two games at point guard.
In 32 minutes over that stretch, the 30-year-old floor general recorded 11 points and eight assists.
With Teodosic sidelined, head coach Doc Rivers will likely deploy defensive dynamo Patrick Beverley as his new starting floor general. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams should also assume extra ball-handling responsibilities for the time being.
"I think we have some of the best trainers in the league, so I'm pretty sure (Teodosic) is going to come back healed up as soon as possible," Beverley said Saturday, according to ESPN.com. "But between then, we gotta hold down the fort without him."
