    Clippers' Milos Teodosic Reportedly Out Indefinitely Due to Foot Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Milos Teodosic #4 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings on October 12, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers announced Sunday that point guard Milos Teodosic is out indefinitely after he suffered a plantar fascia injury in his left foot during the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Phoenix Suns

    The New York Times' Marc Stein relayed the Clippers' official release: 

    Teodosic, who signed a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Clippers in July, started each of the team's first two games at point guard. 

    In 32 minutes over that stretch, the 30-year-old floor general recorded 11 points and eight assists. 

    With Teodosic sidelined, head coach Doc Rivers will likely deploy defensive dynamo Patrick Beverley as his new starting floor general. Austin Rivers and Lou Williams should also assume extra ball-handling responsibilities for the time being. 

    "I think we have some of the best trainers in the league, so I'm pretty sure (Teodosic) is going to come back healed up as soon as possible," Beverley said Saturday, according to ESPN.com. "But between then, we gotta hold down the fort without him."

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    10. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    11. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    12. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    13. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    14. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    15. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    16. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    17. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    18. Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year

    19. The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs

    20. 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Suns Fire HC Earl Watson After 0-3 Start

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Fined $25K for Yelling at Fan

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wade Still Searching for Role with Cavs

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Curry Tweets 'No Excuse' for Ejection

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report