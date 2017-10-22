Earl Watson Reportedly Fired by Suns After 0-3 Start to Season

Earl Watson Reportedly Fired by Suns After 0-3 Start to SeasonOctober 22, 2017
The Phoenix Suns reportedly fired head coach Earl Watson on Sunday following an 0-3 start to the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski added Suns associate head coach and former Toronto Raptors boss Jay Triano is likely to be named as the interim head coach. The 59-year-old Triano owns a lifetime record of 87-142, including two seasons (2008-09 and 2010-11) that featured 25 or fewer wins.
The reported move came a shade over an hour after Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe seemingly tweeted his displeasure with the franchise:
Eric Bledsoe @EBled2
I Dont wanna be here2017-10-22 20:44:21
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan later tweeted an apparent response to his former teammate:
DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
Come back home bro2017-10-22 21:47:50
The Suns, who finished last season a Western Conference-worst 24-58, surrendered an average of 128.7 points per game over their first three games and ranked dead last in net rating (-26.2) through Saturday, according to NBA.com's stats database.
In addition to the porous defense, Phoenix's offense has struggled mightily through the season's opening week with a 76-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers and 88-point effort versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
The lone offensive bright spot was a 130-point outburst against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Suns' anemic defense overshadowed positive takeaways in the scoring department.
Moving forward, the onus will be on the Suns' interim coaching staff to simply aid in the development of promising youngsters Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender as the franchise tries to avoid a second straight finish in the Western Conference cellar.
