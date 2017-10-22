Kurt Angle Proves His Return Must Be More Than a One off After Surviving WWE TLC

Credit: WWE.com

Kurt Angle left WWE's TLC 2017 main event under his own power—thank goodness—and while the Olympic gold medalist was thrust into the show under emergency circumstances, the current Raw general manager should be back for more.

Angle—who spent much of his return selling and being carried to the back by EMTs before making a dramatic return—was limited in a match surrounded by weapons, and rightfully so. But fans went nuts for his parade of suplexes, and WWE can capitalize on what could be a lucrative comeback tour.

There was always a concern over whether or not Angle, a highly physical competitor with wear-and-tear that includes neck damage and possible head trauma, could pass WWE's physical.

But with WWE so quick to bring Angle back in such a dangerous match, it's likely he passed his physical some time ago.

Over the past few years, WWE has capitalized on nostalgia with the unlikely debuts and returns of Sting in 2015 and Goldberg in 2016.

This year is Angle's time, as the Olympic gold medalist who—like Sting and Goldberg was used to promote WWE 2K—is planted in the nostalgic comeback role.

WWE's viewership soared with the return of Goldberg around this time last year, per ShowBuzz Daily (h/t Wrestling Inc). Aggressive interest in Sting also helped WrestleMania 31 draw a record $12.6 million.

Though Sting may have more prestige in the annals of pro wrestling, Angle is every bit the star of the WCW legend, especially due to his history with WWE as a top star of the successful Attitude Era.

Angle's spats with The Miz and his connection to Jason Jordan as is father could be seeds for a past vs. present matchup, while his history with legacy stars and veterans such as Brock Lesnar could be reprisals of legendary feuds.

WWE has options for Angle, and if he was considered in good enough physical condition to compete in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, he'll be just fine captaining a Survivor Series team or competing in high-profile feud matches at Royal Rumble and/or WrestleMania.

You heard those fans Sunday night when they were chanting the backhanded compliment of "you still got it."

Angle does still have it. So why stop it?

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.