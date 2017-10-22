Neymar Scores Goal, Sent Off Late as PSG Held by Marseille in Classique

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Neymar was sent off for Paris Saint-Germain as Unai Emery's side rescued a late 2-2 draw with Marseille, thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Edinson Cavani on Sunday.

The Brazilian had earlier levelled for PSG after Luiz Gustavo opened the scoring, but Marseille then went ahead in the second half through Florian Thauvin.

However, there was late drama. Neymar was booked for dissent in the 85th minute, then handed a second yellow card two minutes later after retaliating to a poor challenge from Lucas Ocampos.

PSG looked to be heading for their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season, until Cavani won a free-kick on the edge of the box and then stepped up and fired it into the top corner to rescue a point.

The latest edition of France's biggest rivalry saw clashes on the streets of Marseille before the match, as illustrated by Ligue 1 football writer Mohammed Ali:

The atmosphere inside the Stade Velodrome was intense and went up a level in the first half when Gustavo put Marseille ahead.

The Brazilian fired home a fierce strike from range that bent away from goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who managed to get a touch but could not keep it out.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson felt that the goalkeeper may have done better:

The lead lasted a little over 15 minutes before Neymar equalised with a precision finish.

The Brazilian started the move, passing to Cavani, who nudged it back to his teammate, who had continued his run into the box and fired into the far corner.

The strike was Neymar's 10th for PSG in just 11 games, as highlighted by Squawka Football:

Opta also noted how the goal saw him join a select band of footballers to have scored in Le Classique and El Clasico:

The second half was a tight affair, with Marseille happy to sit back, deny space and frustrate PSG, who struggled to create clear-cut chances.

The hosts then stunned the visitors with a goal against the run of play and with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Clinton Njie did well on the right before crossing for Thauvin, who beat Thiago Silva to the ball and guided it past Areola.

Squawka Football noted the impact Thauvin has had since joining the Ligue 1 side:

There was then further misery for the visitors with Neymar, who had been pelted with objects earlier when trying to take a corner, handed a yellow card for what appeared to be dissent.

Two minutes later he was given his marching orders for a push on Ocampos.

Johnson felt that Ocampos' behaviour had influenced the referee:

A goal and a man down and heading into stoppage time, PSG looked destined for defeat until Cavani won a free-kick in a dangerous area, although it looked a generous decision with minimal contact.

However, the Uruguayan made no mistake with a superb free-kick that hit the underside of the crossbar before dropping over the line to rescue the point.

It was a spectacular finish to an exciting game, and while Neymar may feel hard done by to have been sent off, Cavani stepped up in his absence to preserve PSG's unbeaten start with a superb goal.