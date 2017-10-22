    Kyrie Irving Fined $25,000 for Yelling 'Suck My D--k' at 76ers Fan

    Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly been fined $25,000 for yelling "suck my d--k" at a Philadelphia fan who asked him "Where's LeBron?" after the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

    You can see the exchange between Irving and the fan below (warning: NSFW):

    On Saturday, Irving said he didn't regret making the remarks, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com:

    Irving further addressed the topic later, per Forsberg:  

    "At the end of the day, we're human. It's in heat of the moment and frustrations arise, we were at halftime, we were down by 4, in an environment, a season-opener in Philly. Being with a young team like we have here and staying composed, handling that before we go in the locker room and addressing what we have to do in the locker room and going out and handling business and getting the W, that's really the only thing that matters to me.

    "It's up to the league at this point. But, like I said, I'm going to take full responsibility for what I said. I don't have any regrets for it."

    Head coach Brad Stevens added that he hadn't spoken to Irving about the incident on Saturday but said he would touch upon accountability when he addressed the topic with his star guard.

    "You guys know what the right thing to do is," he noted, per Forsberg. "People make mistakes, hopefully they learn from them. There's a right and wrong, and if you're in the wrong, you have to own up to it."

    Irving, 25, has had a somewhat tumultuous beginning to his Celtics career. The team's season began with Gordon Hayward's horrific broken ankle, while the team lost its first two games, including the opener against his old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving's profane remarks then became national news following the team's first win in Philadelphia.

    On the court, Irving has been solid, averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, though he's shot just 37.3 percent from the field. Given the loss of Hayward and the team's young roster, however, Irving will remain both the focal point for the team on the court and one of its leaders in the locker room.

    While discussing that leadership role, however, Irving acknowledged the incident in Philadelphia.

    "I'm very unwavering in my approach, unless you're talking about me going at halftime and saying those remarks," Irving joked, per Forsberg. "I'm usually unwavering, so if that echoes to the group, I feel we're in a great place."

