Mickey Callaway, Mets Reportedly Agree on Contract to Become Team's Manager

The New York Mets are reportedly set to hire Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as the team's newest manager, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the report. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Callaway will receive a three-year contract.

The 42-year-old spent the past four years with Cleveland after a five-year career as a major league pitcher.

He was reportedly one of four finalists for the job along with Joe McEwing, Manny Acta and Kevin Long, per Marc Carig of Newsday.

The other three top candidates, plus Alex Cora who was also interviewed, had a connection with the Mets after spending time with the team either as players or coaches. Callaway has spent his entire career in the American League, but the front office clearly saw enough from him to name him the newest manager.

Many see this addition as a chance to help the young rotation:

The Mets have one of the most talented pitching staffs in the majors led by Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, but injuries and poor play led to a 5.01 ERA to rank third-worst in baseball. Meanwhile, the Indians led all teams with a 3.30 ERA despite dealing with their own injuries.

A year after reaching the World Series, Cleveland finished with an AL-best record of 102-60, fueled by a 22-game winning streak over the summer. While the team has some talented hitters, the pitching staff was a big part of the team's success during this stretch, behind the play of Corey Kluber.

Callaway will hope his expertise will help turn around a Mets franchise that went just 70-92 this season after consecutive playoff berths the previous two seasons. Manager Terry Collins, 68, resigned after seven years with the club, leaving a path for some new young blood in the organization.

