Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka and Danny Ings

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Leon Goretzka is reportedly not interested in a move to Liverpool and only wants to join Barcelona or Bayern Munich, while the Reds could allow Danny Ings to leave on loan in January.

Schalke star Goretzka will only listen to offers from the two European giants if he does not sign a contract extension at the Bundesliga side, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com).

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of German football's brightest stars at Schalke but is out of contract next summer and expected to move on.

The Bundesliga's official Twitter account shows just how vital he is to Schalke:

Goretzka has also become an important figure at international level, as illustrated by Squawka Football:

Barcelona scout Ariedo Braida had appeared to rule out a move for Goretzka after he said it was "too soon" for a move to the Camp Nou, per Juanma Romero at Sport.

That would seem to leave Bayern in pole position to land Goretzka, who would be another exciting young addition after the arrivals this year of Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry.

Meanwhile, Ings could be heading for an Anfield exit in a bid to try to force his way into the England squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup, per Neil Moxley at the Sunday Mirror.

Ings is fit again after a long layoff due to a knee problem, and the Reds could accept a loan deal, with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Southampton and Watford all interested.

Squawka Football illustrate just how much football he has missed:

Yet Liverpool are well served in attack, with Ings behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order.

The club were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Leicester City in September, which means Ings' chances of game time at Anfield this season look slim.

It may suit both the player and the club to agree a loan deal, which would give Ings the chance to gain regular minutes and regain some form and match fitness.