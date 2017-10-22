Joe Girardi on Returning as Yankees Manager: 'There's No Guarantees for Me'

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said his future with the club is uncertain following the team's 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

"There's no guarantees for me," he said, per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com.

