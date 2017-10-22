    Joe Girardi on Returning as Yankees Manager: 'There's No Guarantees for Me'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Manager Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees talks to players during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on October 17, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Yankees won 6-4. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
    Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said his future with the club is uncertain following the team's 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

    "There's no guarantees for me," he said, per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

