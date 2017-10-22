Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette Lead Arsenal Past Everton 5-2

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Arsenal piled more misery on 10-man Everton on Sunday as they came from behind to win 5-2 at Goodison Park to leave the Toffees in the relegation zone.

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort before Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil replied for the Gunners either side of the break.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey netted after Idrissa Gueye earned his marching orders in the 68th minute for his second bookable offence before Oumar Niasse and Alexis Sanchez got on the scoresheet in injury time.

Arsenal almost scored through Ramsey after just two minutes when he latched on to Ozil's neat flick, but Jordan Pickford made a fingertip save to tip his curling effort round the post.

The visitors continued to test Pickford early on, and after firing at him from a narrow angle, Lacazette should have broken the deadlock when he met Ramsey's pull-back six yards out only to fire straight at the stopper.

His miss would prove costly when Rooney netted against the run of play shortly after. Gueye caught Granit Xhaka in possession before offloading to Rooney, who curled home a stunning effort from 25 yards.

Buoyed by the goal, the hosts imposed themselves more on the contest, and it was almost 2-0 when Petr Cech allowed himself to be closed down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a nervy moment.

However, the Gunners continued to create thanks to their slick passing in the final third as Ramsey and Hector Bellerin forced yet more saves from Pickford. Arsenal deservedly pulled level late in the half when Monreal reacted quickest to turn home the rebound after Pickford had kept out Xhaka's long-range effort.

Ozil put Arsenal ahead eight minutes into the second half. After Lacazette combined with Sanchez on the left, the Chilean floated a lovely cross into the near post for the German to glance home.

Everton's afternoon got worse when Gueye—booked in the first half—picked up his second yellow card.

Lacazette made sure of the result six minutes later when he converted Ozil's pull-back, the German's first Premier League assist of the campaign.

Ramsey looked to have wrapped up the win when he finished substitute Jack Wilshere's through ball in the 90th minute, but there was still time for Oumar Niasse to capitalise on a defensive mix-up between Monreal and Cech to score at the other end.

Sanchez then struck from a tight angle in the 95th minute to round out the scoring.

The result leaves Everton 18th in the English top flight and manager Ronald Koeman in real jeopardy after such a poor start to the season.

Arsenal keep level with fourth-placed Chelsea but remain nine points behind league leaders Manchester City, whom they face on November 5 after hosting Swansea City in their next Premier League outing.