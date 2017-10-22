Report: Doctors Told Aaron Rodgers He Will Be Able to Throw in December

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Doctors have reportedly informed the Green Bay Packers that quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be able to throw in six weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. That would give him a return date sometime in December.

Rodgers is recovering from a broken right clavicle suffered in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve, meaning the earliest he can return is Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17.

"We're actually discussing all the long-term options at this point," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "The focus has been on Aaron's health, making sure everything went well with the surgery, and those discussions will continue."

Whether Rodgers returns this season will likely be decided on the team's playoff chances. The Packers are currently 4-2 and second in the NFC North.

Rodgers previously broke his collarbone in 2013 and missed seven weeks, although that wasn't on his throwing side like his current injury. He was in the midst of another brilliant season in 2017, throwing for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of his passes.

Brett Hundley is set to start in Rodgers' place.