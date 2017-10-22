Manchester United Transfer News: Carlos Soler Talks Opened in Latest Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Valencia over a £30 million deal for midfielder Carlos Soler.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, Soler has a £75 million buyout clause, but his club are prepared to field cash offers for him.

United are hoping to add to their options and believe he can be a "long-term contender" to secure a starting berth alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, and as such, they want to secure a deal for him before the transfer window opens and they potentially face a "bidding war" for his services.

Soler has started all nine of Valencia's matches in La Liga this season and helped them remain unbeaten in that time. Los Che sit on 21 points, having won six of those games, and are second only to Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has been moved to the right wing this year from his usual position in central midfield, and his creativity has shone through, per OptaJose:

He has also found the net once—against Real Madrid—and created 15 chances for his team-mates, per Squawka.

Squawka Football further demonstrated the kind of all-round excellent performance he can produce:

Football writer David Cartlidge believes the youngster may even prove to be a better player than international team-mate and Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos:

Michael Carrick is 36 and his contract is up next summer, so he may well be in his final season at Old Trafford.

Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini are also in the last year of their deals, and while they seem much more likely to extend their stays with United, there's scope to nail down a starting berth, particularly as Soler has also shown he's versatile enough to operate on the flank as well.

Soler is a bright prospect, and while £30 million may appear to be a lot for a player who has less than a year of first-team experience under his belt, if he continues his development, he may be worth far more in no time at all.