WWE TLC 2017: Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before Raw PPV
In a matter of days, WWE's TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs went from a minor pay-per-view, one where the universal title wasn't even being contested, to a must-see event. For that, WWE fans can thank a viral infection that spread through the Raw locker room.
Here are the latest rumors, buzz and news on the unlikeliest WWE PPV-of-the-year contender.
The Match Card Is Absolutely Stacked
- Kurt Angle and Raw tag team champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Kane (five-on-three Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match)
- Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James
- "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
- Asuka vs. Emma
- Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick
- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kickoff match)
Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medalist (who won it with a broken freakin' neck!), is returning to the squared circle. He'll be taking Roman Reigns' place in the main event, in which he, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will take on The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus.
And meanwhile, AJ Styles will be replacing Bray Wyatt and will take on Finn Balor in a cross-brand dream matchup. Sister Abigail will have to wait for another time. Or WWE Creative can just opt to kill the storyline. That might be better for everyone involved—most of all Wyatt.
It's Probably the Mumps
The word going around was that Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and Jojo Offerman had been sidelined by viral meningitis, which led the to the last-minute PPV changes. Now, sources close to WWE have a little more detail.
According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., the company tested for viral meningitis and in the process discovered that the illness was the mumps.
This doesn't answer all the questions, however. Meningitis is the name for the inflammation, not the root cause. So is it the mumps by itself? Or is it viral meningitis that resulted from the mumps? No doubt more detail will emerge over the next several days.
Stealing the Show?
As exciting as it is that Kurt Angle is returning to action, some WWE officials are concerned by this development. According to Jeff Whalen of Rajah.com, the worry is that Angle, who doesn't want to be a third wheel in the main event, will do something risky and ill-advised to stand out and steal the show.
There is reason to be alarmed. Angle has a history of performing dangerous stunts; he favors doing moonsaults off of high places despite suffering multiple neck injuries.
But the truth of the matter is Angle won't have to do much to pop the crowd. He just needs to apply an ankle lock. Or deliver an Angle Slam. Or three German suplexes. Before he shakes off his the ring rust, he needs to leave the extreme risk-taking to his teammates and his opponents. But he probably won't.
Those Nia Jax Rumors Might Be Nonsense
Rumors recently circulated that Nia Jax stormed out of Raw, angry about her creative direction. This led to speculation that Jax was leaving the company and was staging a walkout similar to Neville's.
But according to David Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), these rumors are largely overstated. The truth is Jax was simply not involved in any storylines. So she went home to rest up and recuperate from being on the road.
While that doesn't preclude the possibility Jax was angry at her creative direction—she wanted to fight Asuka at TLC, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Phillipa Mariee of Sportskeeda.com) but the honor was given to Emma—it's good to know Jax will likely stay with the company. She is due for a title run, but there are a lot of talented women on the Raw roster. Jax just needs to bide her time.