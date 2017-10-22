WWE TLC 2017: Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before Raw PPV

3 of 4

As exciting as it is that Kurt Angle is returning to action, some WWE officials are concerned by this development. According to Jeff Whalen of Rajah.com, the worry is that Angle, who doesn't want to be a third wheel in the main event, will do something risky and ill-advised to stand out and steal the show.

There is reason to be alarmed. Angle has a history of performing dangerous stunts; he favors doing moonsaults off of high places despite suffering multiple neck injuries.

But the truth of the matter is Angle won't have to do much to pop the crowd. He just needs to apply an ankle lock. Or deliver an Angle Slam. Or three German suplexes. Before he shakes off his the ring rust, he needs to leave the extreme risk-taking to his teammates and his opponents. But he probably won't.