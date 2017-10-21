Frank Ntilikina Out vs. Pistons Due to Ankle Injury Suffered in Practice

Frank Ntilikina Out vs. Pistons Due to Ankle Injury Suffered in PracticeOctober 21, 2017
The New York Knicks announced point guard Frank Ntilikina will be unavailable Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons because of a sprained left ankle.
According to Newsday's Barbara Barker, Ntilikina rolled the ankle at Friday's practice.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
@FrankLikina apparently stepped on Willy Hernangomez's foot. In a lot of pain. https://t.co/LXkA3aQJ032017-10-20 20:01:23
"Looked like I thought he maybe stepped on Willy's [Hernangomez] foot," head coach Jeff Hornacek said Friday, according to the New York Post's Alex Squadron. "[Frank] went to box him out and it looked like he stepped on his foot. Hopefully it's not too bad."
Prior to tipoff against the Pistons, ESPN.com's Ian Begley reported Hornacek "sounded hopeful" Ntilikina would be back in time for the Knicks' clash with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. However, he cautioned it's currently "too early to tell."
In the meantime, the Knicks will lean on Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack—who was activated Saturday—to run the Knicks offense. Ron Baker, who logged 23 minutes in the team's season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, could also handle a chunk of primary playmaking duties off the pine.
Once he returns to the floor, Ntilikina will try to carve out a bigger role after he was held scoreless in eight minutes Thursday evening.
