    Frank Ntilikina Out vs. Pistons Due to Ankle Injury Suffered in Practice

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) drives against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in New York. The Nets won 115-107. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
    Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks announced point guard Frank Ntilikina will be unavailable Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons because of a sprained left ankle.

    According to Newsday's Barbara Barker, Ntilikina rolled the ankle at Friday's practice.

    "Looked like I thought he maybe stepped on Willy's [Hernangomez] foot," head coach Jeff Hornacek said Friday, according to the New York Post's Alex Squadron. "[Frank] went to box him out and it looked like he stepped on his foot. Hopefully it's not too bad."

    Prior to tipoff against the Pistons, ESPN.com's Ian Begley reported Hornacek "sounded hopeful" Ntilikina would be back in time for the Knicks' clash with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. However, he cautioned it's currently "too early to tell."

    In the meantime, the Knicks will lean on Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack—who was activated Saturday—to run the Knicks offense. Ron Baker, who logged 23 minutes in the team's season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, could also handle a chunk of primary playmaking duties off the pine.

    Once he returns to the floor, Ntilikina will try to carve out a bigger role after he was held scoreless in eight minutes Thursday evening.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Frank Ntilikina NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Knicks Rookie

    10. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    11. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    12. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    13. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    14. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    15. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    16. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    17. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    18. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Upgrades Call on Rose Injury to Flagrant 1

      Dave McMenamin
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie on If He Regrets Comments Towards Fan: 'Hell No'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nelson Agrees to Deal with Pelicans

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Boogie Fined $25K for Inappropriate Language to Fan

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report