Bobby Portis on Nikola Mirotic Fight: 'I'm Pretty Sure We Can Move Past This'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Power forward Bobby Portis addressed the media Saturday for the first time since the Chicago Bulls suspended him eight games for fighting with teammate Nikola Mirotic during practice Tuesday.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Portis said "I'm pretty sure we can move past this" as the 2017-18 NBA season continues.

Bulls beat writer Sean Highkin provided a clip of the forward's full remarks:

Per Johnson, Portis said he sent Mirotic text messages but hasn't received a response. He was also asked if he thinks Mirotic will explore any legal options as a result of the altercation.

"I'm not concerned [about] that at this point," he said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I'm just trying to publicly apologize to Niko, my teammates and that I'm real sincere about the situation."

Portis stated "things happen" when asked if he thought Mirotic was an aggressor during the altercation, per Johnson.

The Bulls announced that Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures in a physical altercation with Portis, surgery was likely to repair the injuries and he would be out indefinitely.

Portis is in his third season with the Bulls after being drafted 22nd overall in 2015. Mirotic signed with the Bulls in 2014 and was expected to be their starting power forward this season.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥