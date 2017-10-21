    Bobby Portis on Nikola Mirotic Fight: 'I'm Pretty Sure We Can Move Past This'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 10, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Power forward Bobby Portis addressed the media Saturday for the first time since the Chicago Bulls suspended him eight games for fighting with teammate Nikola Mirotic during practice Tuesday. 

    Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Portis said "I'm pretty sure we can move past this" as the 2017-18 NBA season continues. 

    Bulls beat writer Sean Highkin provided a clip of the forward's full remarks:

    Per Johnson, Portis said he sent Mirotic text messages but hasn't received a response. He was also asked if he thinks Mirotic will explore any legal options as a result of the altercation.

    "I'm not concerned [about] that at this point," he said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I'm just trying to publicly apologize to Niko, my teammates and that I'm real sincere about the situation."

    Portis stated "things happen" when asked if he thought Mirotic was an aggressor during the altercation, per Johnson.

    The Bulls announced that Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures in a physical altercation with Portis, surgery was likely to repair the injuries and he would be out indefinitely.

    Portis is in his third season with the Bulls after being drafted 22nd overall in 2015. Mirotic signed with the Bulls in 2014 and was expected to be their starting power forward this season.

