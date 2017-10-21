    DeMarcus Cousins Fined $25,000 for Inappropriate Language to Fan vs. Grizzlies

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 18: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017-18 regular season game on October 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for "inappropriate language" he directed toward a fan during the team's 103-91 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the FedExForum.            

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN passed along the news Saturday. James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area noted the punishment is in response to an incident from late in the fourth quarter when Cousins received a technical foul, which the NBA has now rescinded.

    After the contest, Cousins alleged the fan's actions caused him to react, saying, "She dropped a couple 'F' bombs and flipped me off, and I don't think that was right," per Rod Walker of The Advocate.

    He continued:

    "That's pretty bogus. He (the referee) sat there and heard her speaking to me in a nasty way. I shouldn't have responded to it, but I'm a human being and I'm also a grown man and I'm not going to let another person just disrespect me. I feel like he (the referee) should have handled it, but he decided not to but he handled my end of it."

    He also said he planned to speak with the league office about fan conduct toward players.

    Meanwhile, Devin Walker of 929ESPN in Memphis provided a look at the card given to the fan involved:

    Incident aside, Cousins is off to a strong start to the 2017-18 campaign. He's averaging 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the 0-2 Pelicans.

    New Orleans returns to action Sunday night when it travels to Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    10. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    11. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    12. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    13. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    14. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    15. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    16. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    17. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    18. Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year

    19. The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs

    20. 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Pelicans Bringing New Mentality onto Road Trip

      NOLA.com
      via NOLA.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie on If He Regrets Comments Towards Fan: 'Hell No'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nelson Agrees to Deal with Pelicans

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Walton: Lonzo's Poise Reminds Me of Kobe

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report