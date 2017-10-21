Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Talks Philippe Coutinho Exit Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted the club are keen to keep Philippe Coutinho beyond next summer despite continued speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The La Liga side pushed hard to sign the Brazilian ahead of the current campaign, with three bids rejected by the Reds. When asked if there was an agreement in place to let Coutinho move on at the end of the season, Klopp said there’s an intent to keep the playmaker around for a lot longer.

"In this moment, the 100 per cent truth is that nobody thinks about this," he said, per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph. "We don’t talk about it, why should we? In both cases it would not make sense—no, there is no agreement, yes, there is an agreement. It is not important in the moment. We have other moments when we have to talk about these things but not in October."

“We, as a club, have to give everything until the players give me a sign that they are somewhere else,” Klopp added. “So far there is not a shadow of a doubt that he’s not 100 per cent here.”

JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

As noted by Bascombe, Coutinho handed in a transfer request during the summer in an attempt to push through a move to the Camp Nou. It’s also suggested in the report that the Blaugrana will continue their pursuit of the player.

Bascombe added the Reds had an "informal agreement" in place with former striker Luis Suarez, who left to join Barcelona in the summer of 2014 after links to Arsenal in 2013.

The Uruguayan came back into the Liverpool side that season after persistent talk of an exit and took the division by storm. Coutinho, since he was reintegrated by Klopp, has enjoyed a tremendous run of form too.

Per Squawka Football, away from home he has been particularly impressive for the Reds:

If Liverpool do want to become a real force in English football again then they’d be wise to build around players of Coutinho’s talent.

The Brazilian can do things with the ball that few in the Premier League can match. Coutinho can dribble past opponents, play different types of passes into dangerous areas and is also adept at bursting the back of the net from distance.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

As noted by Rob Gutmann of The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool have some wonderful attacking players on their books:

Having stood firm throughout the previous summer, it’ll be intriguing to see how long the Reds resist interest in their star man. Barcelona will surely be told there’s no deal to do mid-season, but the prospect of getting big money for a player who wants out at the end of the campaign may appeal to Liverpool.

As for Coutinho, his reintegration into the side has been seamless, with no signs whatsoever of a player sulking having not got the move he wants. If this is to be his last season at Anfield, the Brazilian appears intent on making it one to remember.