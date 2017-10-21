Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Ander Herrera and Alex Grimaldo Rumours

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly a January transfer target for Barcelona, while the Red Devils are said to be interested in Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.

According to Simon Peach and Jack Rathborn at the Mirror, "Barcelona are monitoring developments" with regards to Herrera and "will make a January move."

Herrera has seen his game time reduced at Old Trafford this season, following the arrival of Nemanja Matic, and has made just three starts in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Herrera was part of the Manchester United team that suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday, going down 2-1 at Huddersfield Town.

Manager Jose Mourinho did not appear to be too impressed with Herrera's comments after the game, per Kris Voakes at Goal:

Herrera's United contract expires at the end of the season, but the club are planning to extend his current deal, per Claudio Colla at TransferMarketWeb.com.

There is a sense that Herrera has fallen out of favour under Mourinho this season and may find starts difficult to come by, particularly when Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini return from injury.

Whether he will be content with a reduced role remains to be seen, but he may surely be tempted to consider a move if Barcelona come calling.

Meanwhile, Mourinho could make a move for Grimaldo, as he seeks to solve his problems at left-back, per Record (h/t Calciomercato.com).

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/Getty Images

The club remain without a regular in the position with Luke Shaw fit again but having made just a single appearance, as a substitute in the League Cup, per WhoScored.com.

Former United defender Gary Neville has said that Shaw is a "long way" from being a regular at the club, per Rob Dawson at ESPN FC.

In Shaw's absence, Mourinho has used Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Daley Blind in the left-back spot.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Grimaldo could provide a solution, and Mourinho is keen on the defender after seeing him at firsthand, during the club's UEFA Champions League win over Benfica on Wednesday, per the report.

However, he will not come cheap, as he is understood to have a release clause of €57 million.

The club appear to be in need of a left-back at the moment, with Mourinho seemingly unwilling to trust Shaw and the defender's having struggled with injuries throughout his United career.