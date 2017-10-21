    Lakers News: Lonzo Ball's Late-Game Poise Compared to Kobe Bryant by Luke Walton

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 20: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with head coach Luke Walkton during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 132-130. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said the late-game approach showcased by rookie point guard Lonzo Ball in the team's 132-130 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night reminded him of team legend Kobe Bryant

    Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times passed along comments from Walton, who played alongside Bryant for a decade in L.A.

    "I'm not calling him Kobe, but Kobe was the same way," Walton said. "As a teammate, I knew not even to touch Kobe in those moments because Kobe was locked in. … In those moments, the players that don't let the pressure get to them, they stay calm."

    Ball bounced back from a poor outing in his NBA debut to post 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Lakers past Phoenix.

    The 19-year-old UCLA product is used to the spotlight in large part due to his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, making consistently bold predictions about his son's future. After Friday's game, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft downplayed the meaning of one strong showing.

    "I know everybody is going to say everything game by game, so if I play bad on Sunday, it is going to go right back to he's a bust," he told reporters. "It doesn't matter to me, I just come out and play as hard as I can to get my team wins."

    The Kobe comparisons are going to become common in the coming years if Ball is successful in establishing himself as the new face of the storied franchise. The fact Walton, who had a close-up look at Bryant for so many years, would make one so quickly is a bit surprising, though.

    It's an incredibly high standard to live up to, especially for a player two games into his pro career. But Friday's game did put the guard's enormous potential on display.

    Ball will look to continue building the early foundation for his Rookie of the Year case Sunday night when the Lakers welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Staples Center.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Josh Hart NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    10. Kyle Kuzma NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    11. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    12. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    13. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    14. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    15. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    16. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    17. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie on If He Regrets Comments Towards Fan: 'Hell No'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nelson Agrees to Deal with Pelicans

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Cousins Fined $25K for Inappropriate Language to Fan

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      5 Takeaways from the Lakers' Win Over the Suns

      Tania Ganguli
      via latimes.com