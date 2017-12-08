    Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Out 'At Least' 2 Games with Hip Injury

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2017

    DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 18: Rick Carlisle and Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks look on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on October 18, 2017. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is reportedly going to miss "at least" two games while recovering from a hip injury.     

    Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News provided the status update Friday. The Mavs play road games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday before returning home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center.

    Dallas selected Smith with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft following his standout freshman campaign at North Carolina State. He averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 32 games for the Wolfpack. Now he's working to establish himself as a future cornerstone for the Mavs.

    He's averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 23 games so far in his debut campaign.

    Injuries are starting to become at least a minor concern, though. The 20-year-old North Carolina native dealt with a sprained ankle during the preseason and already missed some time earlier this season with a knee problem.

    With the latest ailment forcing Smith back to the sideline, Yogi Ferrell should see a lion's share of the playing time at point guard. J.J. Barea and Devin Harris also figure to see a little bit more run off the bench as part of the Mavs' backcourt rotation.

    Ultimately, Dallas isn't ready to contend in the loaded Western Conference, so it will probably take the cautious route with Smith's latest injury. Expect him to slide right back into a prominent role once he returns to full strength, though.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD (Groin) to Play After Missing 3 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NBA logo
      NBA

      A LeBron Dunk Inspired D'Angelo's NBA Dreams

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Agent Offers Clues to DJ's Next Move

      Ken Berger
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Devin Harris Is Quietly Having One of the Best Years of His Career

      Mavs Moneyball
      via Mavs Moneyball