Mesut Ozil Tweets Message to Arsenal Fans Amid Manchester United Rumours

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has told supporters to "ignore the noise" amid speculation he is set to move to Manchester United.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the German playmaker has told some of his Gunners team-mates he will join the Red Devils. Arsenal are said to be keen on selling the midfielder in January with his contract set to expire in the summer.

But on the eve of Arsenal's Premier League showdown with Everton, Ozil had the following message for his followers on Twitter:

While Ozil has enjoyed spells of mesmerising form at the Emirates Stadium, as of late, he has done little to earn favour with the Arsenal fans.

Not only has he stalled on signing a new contract, but his performances this term have not matched his undoubted ability. This season, he's only started four of the team's eight Premier League matches and has yet to register a goal or an assist.

With that in mind, the prospect of losing the midfielder to potential title rivals in January may not be so galling for Arsenal supporters. According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, the man himself would prefer to make the switch at the end of the season:

Per Cross, United manager Jose Mourinho believes Ozil is the finest No. 10 in world football. The Portuguese knows the talents of the midfielder well too, as the pair worked together during a spell at Real Madrid.

When he is on form, there's no doubting the quality Ozil can bring to the creative hub of any team, as his vision and technique are unrivalled.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Arsenal, however, have struggled to get the best from the German on a consistent basis since his arrival at the club in 2013. One week he will pull the strings with impudence in a winning display for the Gunners, while the next he may be anonymous and a passenger in terms of defensive duties.

Indeed, Rob Blanchette doesn't believe United should be looking to sign a player who may need to be accommodated in the Red Devils setup:

However, journalist Liam Canning believes Ozil would be a brilliant complement to some of the team's attacking stars:

For now, it appears Ozil is focused on Arsenal, and given the weight of speculation in the buildup to Sunday's game, it'll be intriguing to see if he features. The Gunners are in desperate need of a victory on the road, having taken just one point from a possible 12 available so far in away watches.

Last time out in the Premier League, Arsenal suffered a last-gasp loss to Watford, with Ozil earlier missing a brilliant chance to put his team 2-0 in front. Given the criticism received for that in addition to the talk about his future this week, Ozil will surely be desperate to impress at Goodison Park.