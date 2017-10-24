Manchester United Players Reportedly Unhappy After Jose Mourinho Criticism

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United's players reportedly believe Jose Mourinho went too far in his criticism of them after their Premier League defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Red Devils were a long way short of their best in the 2-1 defeat against the promoted team. After the match, Mourinho tore into the United stars, saying "I don't even remember a friendly match when our attitude was so poor," per BBC Sport.

According to David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, those scathing words have not been received well by the dressing room.

"There are simmering tensions behind the scenes, with some players feeling Mourinho went too far in his public criticism of them, followed by his subsequent brooding on the training pitch the following day," it's noted. "Mourinho's demand that his players show more commitment came less than a week after he himself appeared to flirt with big-spending Paris Saint-Germain."

McDonnell reported Mourinho was "aloof and cold" in training the day after the loss.

Additionally, according to Neil Custis and Richard Moriarty of the Sun, the United boss "flipped" at his players after the match and "flung his coat to the floor."

Scott Patterson of the Republik of Mancunia suggested Mourinho had been a little hypocritical in calling out his players' attitude:

As noted by Maddock, the Portuguese said recently the work being done by PSG is "special" and "magical." He added that his son was an admirer of the club, and that he would not be seeking to spend the rest of his managerial career at Old Trafford.

Mourinho will want to see a reaction from the team in the League Cup against Swansea City on Tuesday, then against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

As football writer Liam Canning relayed, after a brilliant beginning to the season the impetus has gone from the Red Devils' campaign:

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, their upcoming run of fixtures will tell us a lot about how good this Red Devils side is:

United battled to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool a week before the Huddersfield loss, showcasing minimal attacking intent in a dour affair. They were far from inspiring in their 1-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League either.

To question the desire of the United stars may be a risky measure from Mourinho, but the coach has got things right when it comes to finding ways to motivate his players in the past.