Barcelona Transfer News: Latest on Andre Silva, Top Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to challenge Arsenal for AC Milan attacker Andre Silva. The Blaugrana want to add to their forward line in January, according to reports in Italy.

Silva is the target Barca have in mind, per Corriere della Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com, via Anthony Chapman of The Sun). Barcelona's case to sign Silva can be helped by the Rossoneri's debts, according to Chapman.

Milan are reliant on Chinese investors, but are seeking more outside money to pay for their squad, per the report. It means Silva could be available, despite only moving to Milan in the summer.

Barca will take a keen interest in Silva's availability after reportedly scouting the 21-year-old earlier this month. Club director Robert Fernandez is said to have watched Silva in action for Portugal recently, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football-Italia.net).

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Barcelona may shave shown interest, but Arsenal have also been heavily linked with former FC Porto star Silva. The Gunners reportedly want Silva to replace marquee forward Alexis Sanchez, who is out of contract in 2018, per Alvise Cagnazzo of The Sun.

Cagnazzo detailed how Milan's sluggish start to the Serie A season is already putting the club at risk of failing to qualify for the lucrative UEFA Champions League. A cheaper kit deal with Puma is also set to impact the Rossoneri's finances, making selling players a legitimate option, per Cagnazzo.

These things add up to Silva potentially being available provided Milan receive the right offer. Milan paid a club-record £33 million to sign Silva in the summer, but could command more from a sale after the player has made a solid start to life in Italy.

Silva has scored four times in the UEFA Europa League, but has yet to get off the mark in Serie A, per WhoScored.com. What Silva has proved is he has the pace, technique and keen eye for goal to thrive on the big stage.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

While he's still raw, there is no doubt Silva is a developing talent who has the quality to make the grade at Barca. The Blaugrana would be wise to restock their forward line after big-money summer import Ousmane Dembele was lost for up to four months with a thigh problem.

Barca are also said to be open to selling 24-year-old striker Paco Alcacer, per Sport (h/t Sport Witness). Alcacer is said to be wanted by Lille, Celta Vigo and Southampton, according to Sport.

There's an obvious space for another striker in Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde's squad. He needs somebody to ably support star duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Silva fits the bill and Barca would perhaps be a more attractive destination than Arsenal. For one thing, the Camp Nou club is a regular fixture in the Champions League, while the Gunners have joined Milan in the Europa League this season.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Like Milan, Arsenal have struggled domestically and are currently sixth and outside the Champions League places in England's top flight. Silva would likely get more guaranteed playing time with the Gunners, particularly if he were signed as a replacement for Sanchez.

However, the chance to learn from Messi and Suarez would surely be too tempting to resist for a young forward this gifted.