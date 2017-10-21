Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Karim Benzema and Harry Kane

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer Karim Benzema to Tottenham Hotspur to help sweeten a deal for striker Harry Kane. However, Spurs star Kane has said he is open to staying at one club for the remainder of his career.

A report from Spanish source El Gol Digital (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) detailed how Los Blancos would use Benzema to trim the asking price for Kane: "Real would be expected to be close to £180 million for the Tottenham forward if they were to offer straight cash, but the Spanish giants hope by offering to send Benzema to north London they can cut the price down to roughly £108 million."

Interestingly, Ballard noted how "Real consider Kane as the perfect upgrade on Benzema." However, conflicting repots have said Benzema isn't ready to quit Los Merengues just yet, while Kane remains content to stay at Tottenham.

In fact, Kane recently outlined how staying with Spurs for his career is a possibility, per Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror: "I'd love to be a one-club man. It depends on how the club goes forward and managers et cetera, but I've said I want to stay here, as we're in a great place at the moment."

Kane also made it clear how winning trophies remains his priority, but he did downplay the idea the desire for silverware will cause him to move away from north London any time soon: "Definitely, I'm fully focused on Tottenham. Every season I'm working hard to improve."

Spurs don't have to worry about interest from Real after Benzema was awarded a new four-year contract in September, according to Lewis. There's also Benzema's own happiness in the Spanish capital to take into account.

Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News recently quoted Benzema's representative making it clear the France international is going nowhere amid links to Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal:

Keeping Kane, undoubtedly Tottenham's prized asset, would be a major coup for Spurs, even if a Benzema swap deal would also be intriguing. Kane is a more direct threat than Benzema, with his perceptive movement off the ball and shooting power too much for most defences.

Kane is an instinctive finisher who has added class and composure in front of goal every season he has developed. The prolific No. 10 has become ruthlessly efficient in the final third, netting 11 times in Premier League and UEFA Champions League action already this season, per WhoScored.com.

It's no wonder a club the stature of Real is showing interest. Ramon Calderon, former president of Los Blancos, believes the club has to sign Kane, per Duncan Wright of The Sun: "I suppose Madrid would like to sign Kane, it depends on a few things, such as the desires of player and the coach, but without a doubt he is an outstanding player."

If Spurs were to take Benzema in exchange for their attacking talisman, they would get a striker more gifted technically. Benzema is a stylish and creative link player who relies on flair and intelligence to lead the line.

However, the 29-year-old is not as prolific as Kane, working best when surrounded by other dynamic forwards. Benzema has acted as the ideal foil for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale at Real, but he's unlikely to ever be the sole and consistent match-winner Kane has already developed into.

While Real would improve by signing Kane, Tottenham wouldn't be better if they swapped him for Benzema and a hefty fee. Spurs have built a quality foundation of talented players in recent seasons, which is underpinned by Kane's star power.