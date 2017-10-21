Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Divock Origi and Marvelous Nakamba

TF-Images/Getty Images

Divock Origi has revealed he isn't thinking about his future at Liverpool during his loan spell with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. The Belgium international also said he has not been in contact with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Origi was speaking to German publication Kicker and was noncommittal about his Liverpool future (h/t Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo): "I have to concentrate on myself. The future will show what happens. You never know in football."

When speaking about the manager at his parent club, the attacker revealed there has been no contact: "[Klopp] is focused on Liverpool, and I am focused on my task here."

Finally, the 22-year-old described how much he is enjoying life on loan: "I think Wolfsburg is OK. The good German organisation, the Bundesliga is a strong game class with high quality and great stadiums. I enjoy it."

Origi has made a solid start to life with Wolfsburg, scoring twice in six appearances in Germany's top flight, per WhoScored.com.

The Belgian's reluctance to explicitly discuss a future at Liverpool will be something of a worry for the Reds. While Klopp was content to loan him out, Origi still has obvious value for a squad lacking credible options at the centre-forward position.

Roberto Firmino is a good fit for Klopp's fluid, high-pressing game, but the creative Brazilian is not a natural striker. Meanwhile, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings have both been beset by injury problems.

Origi hasn't always been consistent since making his Reds debut in 2015, but the Belgian does boast the qualities needed to lead the line. Specifically, he can play with his back to goal and be a force in the air.

A talent for linking well with others, combined with the pace to run in behind, makes Origi the striker Klopp's squad is missing. He proved his worth during Liverpool's run to the 2016 UEFA Europa League final, and Origi deserves another chance to make his Liverpool career a success.

The forward may not be in Klopp's immediate plans, but one player reportedly on the manager's radar is Marvelous Nakamba of Club Brugge.

Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad reports Liverpool are watching the Zimbabwe international (h/t the Daily Mirror): "The 23-year-old was snapped up this summer after an excellent spell with Vitesse in the Eredivisie, and now Klopp could make a move to bring him to the Premier League."

Nakamba is seen as a potential replacement for midfield workhorse Emre Can, per the report. Can has yet to sign a new contract but has said he remains committed to the Reds, per Paul Joyce of The Times.

The uncertainty surrounding Can means Klopp would be wise to restock Liverpool's midfield. Fortunately, the Merseyside club has already agreed a deal to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer.

Klopp also wants to keep versatile James Milner in the fold, according to Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph. Even so, the Reds could still make room for an intriguing and burgeoning talent such as Nakamba.

The German would also be wise to make room for Origi along a forward line still lacking an obvious focal point.