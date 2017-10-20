Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Play Down Mesut Ozil Exit, Latest Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has played down rumours Mesut Ozil will join Premier League rivals Manchester United, but the Gunners boss didn't explicitly rule out a transfer for the player whose contract expires next summer.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's league game at Everton on Sunday, Wenger sought to cool the links between Ozil and United, per the club's official website (h/t Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror): "We have to deal with all kinds of speculation when the players are at the end of their contracts. On the other hand, to be professional is to give 100 per cent as long as you are somewhere."

The Arsenal boss essentially dismissed the latest rumours regarding Ozil as mere media speculation, while reinforcing the idea it's down to the player to stay fully focused until his contract is up: "For the rest, we came out many times and said that’s the situation. It (the media) can come out tomorrow and say that he extends his contract here. It will be exactly the same, it will not change anything. When you play the next game, commit 100 per cent."

The "situation" Wenger referred to is a murky one, with Ozil seemingly set to snub any fresh terms offered by the north London club. Smith noted how there is a disparity of £75,000 between Ozil's demands and Arsenal's offers, with the Gunners tabling proposals worth £275,000 per week.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

This sizeable difference between what Ozil wants and what Arsenal will offer has fuelled the rumours the languid playmaker will move away. Ozil has even reportedly told his fellow Gunners players he wants to move to Old Trafford, according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

Ozil enjoyed three productive seasons under United boss Jose Mourinho when the pair were at Real Madrid from 2010-13. However, Arsenal could seek a quicker resolution to Ozil's future in order to prevent a domestic rival from securing his signature.

Wenger recently hinted he would be prepared to sell Ozil and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez to foreign clubs during the January transfer window, per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian.

A report from Sami Mokbel of MailOnline has also made it clear the Gunners will try and shift Ozil during the winter window despite "minimal interest."

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Ozil moving to United may not even be possible, according to ESPN.co.uk's Rob Dawson, who believes the Red Devils don't need Ozil when Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata already provide creativity.

Perhaps the real question is whether Arsenal should even put up a fight to prevent Ozil from moving to Manchester. While a supremely gifted provider of chances and goals, Ozil is a mercurial talent, one whose commitment and effort have frequently been questioned and criticised.

Last month, the player himself took to Facebook to answer a pointed critique from ex-Arsenal players, per Evan Bartlett of The Independent. Meanwhile, former Gunners centre-back Martin Keown has also lamented Ozil's inconsistency.

It has to be questioned if the Gunners even need Ozil's creative talents anymore. Sanchez can create goals, while Alex Iwobi has emerged as a useful attacking midfielder.

More important, the return to playing of Jack Wilshere has added another schemer to Wenger's ranks. Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey both possess the craft, flair and industry needed for Arsenal's free-flowing style of play.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The Gunners are no longer as reliant on Ozil to play provider. While Wenger hasn't received the ideal return for the £42.4 million investment the club made to sign Ozil from Real in 2013, Arsenal have still won three FA Cups with Ozil in the side.

Now seems like the ideal time for player and club to end what has generally been an uneasy relationship.