NFL Rules Pete Morelli's Crew Has No Bias Against Eagles

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The NFL has ruled that Pete Morelli's crew was not being biased against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, an NFL spokesperson confirmed the league found no evidence of bias from Morelli's crew against the Eagles when they were flagged 10 times for 126 yards against the Panthers.

By contrast, the Panthers had just one penalty called against them for minus-one yard. Citing the Elias Sports Bureau, McManus noted the contest was the first game in NFL history with one team penalized at least 120 yards and the opponent penalized for fewer than 10 yards.

Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation noted the last four times Morelli's crew has been assigned an Eagles game, Philadelphia has been called for five times as many penalties as its opponents (40 to eight) and more than five times as many penalty yards (396 to 72).

Scott Green, executive director of the NFL Referees Association, defended Morelli's crew against claims of bias in a statement.

“Claims like these demonstrate a fundamental lack of knowledge about NFL officiating,” Green said. “NFL officials are graded on every call made in every game. Missing a single one can hurt his or her ranking and may be the difference between working in the postseason or not.”

As a result of the NFL's ruling, Morelli's crew will be allowed to work Eagles games in the future. Morelli and his officiating crew are off this week.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥