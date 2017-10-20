    Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Gives Joe Flacco, John Harbaugh Vote of Confidence

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 20: Head coach John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots in the 2013 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 20, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots 28-13. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
    Jim Rogash/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti provided a vote of confidence for head coach John Harbaugh, general manager Ozzie Newsome and starting quarterback Joe Flacco following the team's 3-3 start to the 2017 NFL season.

    On Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com passed along comments Bisciotti made on the Ravens Rap show about the three key organizational pieces.

    "I look at them, and then I look at us as a team, and I don't think they're doing anything wrong," he said. "I think a lot of this comes down to ... I hate to tell you that all our planning comes down a lot to a bounce of the ball."

    Bisciotti added he wouldn't hesitate to make a change if he felt there was a "weak link," but he also isn't planning to make any rash decisions involving the high-profile contributors.

    "I have to evaluate people on their ability to do their job over a long period of time, and that doesn't satisfy short-term thinkers," he said. "That frustrates me to no end, but I understand it. I'm not telling you or anybody else how to be a fan; I'm just not going to let you influence how I'm going to be an owner."

    The Ravens started the season 2-0 with victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. They've lost three of their last four games, however, including lopsided losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as an overtime defeat by the Chicago Bears at home last week.

    Flacco struggled in the loss to Chicago. He completed 24 of 41 throws for 180 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

    "All losses sting," he told reporters afterward. "You do not feel good coming in the locker room after a game like that. That fact that you are feeling a little hopeful there at the end, I don't know if that makes it any worse. It is just all bad."

    Baltimore's playoff chances, which reached 60 percent after the 2-0 start, have dropped to 32 percent following the recent cold streak, according to FiveThirtyEight.

    Flacco and the Ravens will attempt to get their season back on track Sunday when they travel to face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

