Sergio Aguero Will Return from Rib Injury vs. Burnley, Says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is in line to return on Saturday when the Sky Blues host Burnley.

Aguero has been out of action since suffering a fractured rib in a car accident in September and has been an unused substitute in the club's last two games, the 7-2 win over Stoke City and 2-1 victory against Napoli.

Per Goal's Sam Lee, Guardiola elaborated on the striker's fitness during those two matches:

City have managed without him, having also beaten Chelsea 1-0 while he was on the sidelines.

Aguero has operated alongside Gabriel Jesus this season, and the pair could resume their partnership against a Burnley side who have lost just once this season, albeit they have only won one of their last four.

Having both could help them unlock the door, which may not be an easy task given Burnley have shipped just six goals—the best defence outside the top three—though Aguero's return might also give Guardiola the opportunity to hand Jesus a rest after he shouldered their goalscoring responsibilities in the Argentinian's absence.

City will continue to be without Vincent Kompany, though, per Lee:

The Sky Blues' exceptional start to the season has seen them cope despite the 31-year-old being restricted to just three appearances.

Kompany is an outstanding player when fit and has been a real servant for City since he joined in 2008, but his injury troubles in recent years cast doubt on his long-term future at the club, particularly as he will be 32 at the end of the season.