Arsenal to Sell Mesut Ozil in January to Avoid Free Manchester United Transfer

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly want to sell Mesut Ozil in January to prevent him from joining rivals Manchester United for free next summer.

According to MailOnline's Sami Mokbel, the Gunners want to "eliminate the prospect" of United snapping up the German. Despite the "minimal interest" he has otherwise attracted, they're "confident they can find a buyer" in January.

John Cross of the Mirror reported Ozil has been anticipating a move to Old Trafford, per the BBC's Neil Henderson:

That could prove a stumbling block to Arsenal's plans, as the playmaker could reject any move in January to help facilitate the United transfer.

The Red Devils already have the likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their creative ranks, but as a free transfer Ozil could be a low-risk acquisition and a hard man to turn down after contributing 32 goals and 57 assists during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Football writer Liam Canning believes it would be a shrewd move on United's part:

What's more, Ozil has already established a working relationship with manager Jose Mourinho during the pair's time together at Real Madrid.

The Special One's lofty standards may be able to get the best out of Ozil, as he might push him harder than Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has.

Football.London's Greg Johnson believes he was better under the former than the latter:

As with Alexis Sanchez, who is also in the final year of his deal, it would benefit Arsenal for Ozil to head abroad when he leaves the club as opposed to remaining in the Premier League.

The Gunners are already struggling to keep up with their rivals—they slipped out of the top four last year, and they're nine points off the pace set by Manchester City at the top already this season—so losing their two best players to them would be disastrous.

Arsenal must sell Ozil in January if they're to have a say in his next destination, and if that's their plan they'll need to hope some illustrious foreign clubs come in for the German with enticing offers.