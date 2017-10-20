Everton Fan Banned for Life as Police Launch Investigation into Mass Brawl

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Everton have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter amid a police investigation into a pitchside brawl between the Toffees and Lyon in their UEFA Europa League clash at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Per Alistair Tweedale of The Telegraph, Everton released a statement that read:

"Club Officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnaise where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

"We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the Club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."

The incident was sparked when Ashley Williams pushed Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, prompting players from both sides to get involved in a brawl on the sidelines.

MailOnline Sport provided a photo:

One Everton supporter, who was carrying a child, appeared to swing out at Lopes during the melee. A video of it and the aftermath can be seen on BT Sport Football's Twitter account.

Merseyside police also issued a statement in which they confirmed "officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch."

Williams and Bertrand Traore were handed yellow cards for their part in the brawl, though the former was perhaps fortunate to escape further sanction, as noted by The Times' Henry Winter:

The Welshman equalised for Everton shortly after to cancel out Nabil Fekir's opener, but Traore flicked home a second for Lyon to hand them a 2-1 win and inflict more misery on the Toffees.

Everton have now taken just one point from their three Group H games, having lost 3-0 to Atalanta and drawn 2-2 with Apollon Limassol.