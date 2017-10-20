    Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Talks to Reopen, Paco Alcacer Rumours

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 14, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
    Barcelona are reportedly set to reopen negotiations with Liverpool regarding a January deal for Philippe Coutinho

    According to Francesc Aguilar and Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato), Kia Joorabchian, who is both part of Coutinho's camp and an intermediary for Barca, is set to "meet executives of Liverpool in the coming days" to discuss the Catalan club's offer.

    The Blaugrana are prepared to bid €110 million for the Brazilian, comprised of €80 million in cash plus €30 million in add-ons.

    Their final summer bid for the playmaker was reported to be in the region of €150 million, but Coutinho will be ineligible to feature in the UEFA Champions League in the second half of the season should he move to the Camp Nou, having already represented the Reds in the competition.

    Liverpool are also said to have "promised" Coutinho he can move in January if Barca meet their demands.

    Liverpool writers Leanne Prescott and Joel Rabinowitz expressed their delight at the playmaker's form when he scored and provided two assists in the Reds' 7-0 win over Maribor on Tuesday:

    In finding the net Coutinho also boasted an impressive stat, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

    Coutinho's form shows what he could bring to Barcelona, and the club would be able to use him in their front three or back in midfield, but it will also make Liverpool even less willing to part with him, particularly in January.

    Despite the Champions League issue, Barcelona may have to offer a premium to land him this winter and even then, it may not be enough given the resolve Liverpool have already shown in the matter.

    Meanwhile, Sport (h/t Sport Witness) reported the Catalan giants are trying to offload several first-team players to raise funds, namely Paco Alcacer, Arda Turan and Rafinha.

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 20: Paco Alcacer of Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou on August 20, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    In regards to Alcacer, Barca have set a price tag of €24 million as that is the amount left to be paid off of the initial €30 million fee they agreed for him.

    The club are also said to be prepared to accept a loan offer, presumably with the goal of reducing their wage budget as that eats up around 84 per cent of their income.

    The 24-year-old has scored just eight goals since his arrival last summer, but the striker averaged a combined total of 20 goals and assists per season in the three campaigns prior at Valencia, so he has much to give elsewhere if he can get back to his best.

