Paul Pogba Posts Training Update as He Steps Up Recovery from Hamstring Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a video of himself running as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman has been working his way back to fitness in Miami and shared the update on his progress to social media:

He suffered the injury against Basel in the UEFA Champions League on September 12 and has sat out seven matches in all competitions.

United have not put a time frame on his recovery, but manager Jose Mourinho suggested he could be out for some time, per Sky Sports News:

Fortunately for the Red Devils they have continued to pick up positive results in his absence and have even managed four goals in four of the games he has been sidelined for.

However, his absence has been felt of late. Football writer Liam Canning believed United struggled without him when they were held to a 0-0 draw with Liverpool last weekend:

The Telegraph's James Ducker echoed a similar sentiment as they scraped to a 1-0 win over Benfica in Lisbon:

United have Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in their next two fixtures and should be a little more adventurous as a result. As they showed in September, they can cope without Pogba against such opposition.

However, they then face Tottenham Hotspur, Benfica again and then Chelsea in successive matches.

The Red Devils should still be as defensively solid as ever in those matches, even if Pogba is not able to feature, but without him they'll likely struggle to pick up three points in those games, particularly in the two Premier League encounters.